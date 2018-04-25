Dare graduation held April 20 at McComb/Bruchs PAC

Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett and Wautoma Police Chief Paul Weiss gave awards to the Tri-County 6th grade project winners at the D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony on Friday, April 20: Bianca Garcia, Caitlin Keenlance, Jaycie Sanchez, and Javion Mata. In addition, each D.A.R.E. graduate from Wautoma and Tri-County schools received a certificate of achievement and a D.A.R.E. water bottle.

