Coloma & Westfield Elementary students enter coloring contest

This past winter, students from Coloma and Westfield Elementary Schools entered in a national coloring contest sponsored by MusicK8 magazine.

Entries needed to have a music related theme and be a student’s own original artwork. Out of thousands of entries, three local students received recognition.

Leanna Thays from Westfield Elementary was one of the 53 top finalists. And out of 20 Honorable Mentions in the “Most Humorous” category, Katie Moody from Westfield Elementary, and Keegan Hockerman from Coloma Elementary both received recognition.

If you would like to see their pictures or any of the nationally recognized artwork, you can go to MusicK8.com and click on the 2019 Cover Contest Winners link at the top of the page.