Coloma, Redgranite and Wild Rose Elementary students celebrate D.A.R.E. Graduation

Three students were awarded the Buck Batterman Awards at the D.A.R.E. graduation on Dec. 21. The Buck Batterman Award goes to the student that best displays the character traits of D.A.R.E. both inside and outside of the classroom and proves to be a positive role model for others. Pictured are (back): K9 Argo, Sheriff Elect Wally Zuehlke, Jared Abbrederis, Deputy and School Resource Officer Lafe Hendrickson, and Sheriff Jeff Nett; (front): Ella Tratz, Wild Rose, Micah Coenen, Coloma, and Bailey Baltz, Redgranite.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.