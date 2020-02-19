Classes offered at Fox Valley Technical College, Wautoma Regional Center this spring

General Studies Classes: These classes are held every semester. FVTC has in-person, online, and virtual classroom courses available.

GED/HSED: FVTC offers preparation classes throughout the semester. First Steps to Success Orientations provide you with all the information you need to get started.

Computer Software Clas-ses: March 23-May 15. These classes are on-line with optional in-person times on Thursdays, 8 a.m.-10:50 a.m. MS Access Intermediate, MS Excel Intermediate, MS PowerPoint Intermediate, MS Word Intermediate. We also offer Senior Computer Classes in April.

Painting Watercolor Tues-day/Thursday April 21- 30, 8 a.m.–noon. Focuses on the basic elements and techniques of watercolor painting.

Weld Print Reading Wednesdays, Feb. 26-April 1, 4-8:50 p.m. This class provides practice in reading shop drawings.

Weld Symbols Wed-nesdays, April 8-May 6, 4-8:50 p.m. This course teaches students to interpret detailed weld symbols using the American Welding Society Standard.

Welding Metal Sculptures Thursdays, March 19-May 14, 5-9 p.m. This course covers basic GMAW welding, cutting, and fabrication techniques needed to create sculpture projects of various scope and theme.

Carry A Concealed Weapon Wednesday, March 25, 5-9 p.m. This Wisconsin Department of Justice sanctioned course gives you all the pertinent facts and information on carry a concealed weapon in the state of Wisconsin.

Home Alone Babysitting Safety Saturday, May 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. This class teaches a babysitter how to deal with crying, tantrums, bedtime issues, and how to provide a safe environment. First aid emergencies & Infant/Child CPR will also be taught.

Container Gardening & Beyond: Monday, May 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Learn the basics of decorative container gardening including the use of whimsical and creative upcycled containers.

Quilting Techniques: Thursdays, May 7-14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This class focuses on the basic techniques for designing and creating quilts for wall hangings, bed coverings, or home decorating.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Summer CNA classes start June 3. It is recommended to start the enrollment process at least one month or more in advance to meet all requirements.

Welding Garden Art Camp: June 8-10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 13-18. Students learn the basics of welding and fabricate a unique take-home garden art project. Assistance creating a project portfolio to prepare a 4H fair entry is included.

Girls in the Shop: June 15-18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 13-18. Students learn basic welding skills and the process of completing a metal/ welding project that they take home. A tour with a local manufacturer is included.

Healthcare Immersion July 16, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 11-14. Through hands-on experiences, students learn about basic healthcare knowledge and the tasks performed by various healthcare professionals. Communicating with 911, taking vital signs, infection control, basic first aid, and introduction to a healthcare simulator are included topics.

Farm Safety & Equipment Operation Class is Aug. 3-7, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Open registration starts April 27. Learn how to operate a tractor over 20 PTO horsepower, including how to connect and disconnect equipment or equipment parts. Scholarships are available

Class A and Class B CDL Truck Driving: These classes will start in Fall 2020 and now run every spring and fall semester. It is recommended to start the enrollment process at least one month in advance.

For more information on these courses or to register for a class please go to www.fvtc.edu/wautoma, visit us in person at 556 S. Cambridge St, Wautoma, or call (920) 787-3319.