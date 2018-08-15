Christ Lutheran School, Weyauwega, has openings for 2018-19 school year

Christ Lutheran School, located at N6412 State Rd. 49, Weyauwega, has openings for students from 3K through 8th grade for the 2018-19 school year.

Christ Lutheran offers a Christian education plus a variety of sports programs. Students will enjoy smaller class sizes and one on one instruction.

There is a fee for enrollment for non-member and members.

For more information or to enroll the church office at 920-867-3263.