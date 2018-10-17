Chloe Gulbronson named WHS Student of the Month

Wautoma High School would like to present Chloe Gulbronson as the Science/Math Department nominee for Student of the Month at WHS.

In Craig Panich’s AP Biology Classroom, Chloe has displayed that she is a highly intelligent student who not only takes great pride in her academics, but she is the kind of student that comes to school each day looking to improve herself and to help others around her.

Chloe is a dependable and competent young woman with a bright future. Chloe consistently displays a great attitude. She positively participates in classroom discussions while regularly taking on a leading role, and she can be counted on to lend a helping hand as well.

Chloe shows great responsibility and school spirit. Chloe is able to handle a demanding class load of high level course offerings while still finding time for involvement in a variety of co-curricular activities.

In AP Calculus BC class with David Urness, Chloe continues to be an amazing student, maintaining a solid A average. She really strives to be a perfectionist through consistent homework preparation and solid test performance.

Outside of the classroom, Chloe serves as a tremendous Link Leader. Her enthusiasm in Steven Thayer’s START class has encouraged some of the Freshman students to get involved in the spirit of Wautoma High School. Chloe is always positive and encouraging to these students making their transition to WHS a positive experience. Chloe is a tremendous asset to the school and community, and it is for these reasons that WHS can say with confidence that Chloe Gulbronson would be a fine selection as the Wautoma High School Student of the Month.