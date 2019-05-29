Carley Burt chosen as Student of the Month

The Math and Science Departments proudly nominated Carley Burt for Student of the Month at Wautoma High School. Carley consistently displays a positive attitude and great leadership in all of her course work. In Pre-Calculus, Carley always turns in her work on time with quality that is top notch. She studies hard so that she can reach her fullest potential. In addition, Carley supports her classmates, if they are struggling. Oftentimes, Carley is found supporting her fellow classmates by comparing class notes, asking clarifying questions, and slowing her own pace to better others. This leadership extends to the track where Carley often takes responsibility to ensure all jumpers have their marks, get warmed up appropriately, and are hitting the board in the right spot. Carley’s hard work and dedication have set her up for success as we approach the State Track and Field Tournament where she is finding new personal records nearly every meet. Carley’s coaches and teammates depend on her and she always delivers.