Cami Culver, Parkside student, honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

Cami Culver, 8th grade student at Parkside School in Wautoma, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

This award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program. Parkside School nominated Cami for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

Cami’s activities

Cami’s acts of service span many organizations. Following in her parents footsteps, she assists in various Wautoma Kiwanis, Wautoma Rotary, and Wautoma High School Key Club activities. Holding a second-degree black belt in taekwondo, while currently pursuing her third-degree, she is a mentor and role model for martial artists of all ages in her program. Additionally, as a young student of energy medicine and pursuing a yoga teacher training certification, she leads with a kind heart.

In her school and neighborhood, she writes notes of kindness, paints on canvas, and bakes goodies to give and encourage people to be nice and happy. Cami is active at church as well, from playing her tuba to assisting as an acolyte and an usher. One of her favorite projects, supported by her former principal, was when she placed bins around her elementary school to collect stuffed animals for children in need. She’ll tell you that she thought, “Wow, I am going to help lots of kids in need.” She will also share that, “Something as small as that, can help lots of people.”

Quotes from Cami’s application

“A difficult part of it [project efforts] is the end because once you’re done you might miss doing it because of the people you met or the fun you had but it does feel good to have it done.”

“Kindness projects are my favorite, especially when I work with animals.”

“It begins with a small ‘Hey I can help with that’ and it turns into ‘This could really make a difference.’”

“I feel [expressing gratitude] is important because it could really help someone or something grow or feel better.”

Quote from Deb Premo, Parkside School Principal and Jim Rauchle, Parkside School Assistant Principal

Cami is an outstanding young lady who has made and continues to make a positive impact in the community and the world around her. She starts with a positive attitude and friendly demeanor. Cami is an extremely positive student who brightens everyone’s day every day. She is an example for young and old alike to follow. She welcomes new students to Parkside or students who may not otherwise be included in groups. Cami avoids the typical middle school drama to be a role model for others. Instead, she treats everyone with kindness, gets involved in multiple activities in our school and our community through service organizations, events and athletics, acts with integrity and remains a strong leader for others.

Cami is a responsible student at Parkside School and always has been. Through her academics, athletics and volunteer experiences, she is intrinsically motivated to be successful and help others to be more successful. Her patience, intelligence, motivation and kindness are characteristics Cami possesses that will help her to achieve all of her goals and continue to positively impact the community around her to make the world a better place.

Additionally, Cami’s pa-rents Peder and Jennifer Culver have been perfect role models for Cami. They are humble volunteers in the community. Cami is following their perfect example to become a contributing and positive member of our community as she becomes an adult.

In its 25th year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things contributing to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer, too.”

“Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life,” said NASSP Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.”

Prudential Spirit of Community Award application details were distributed nationwide last September through middle level and high schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Points of Light Global Network members. These schools and officially-designated local organizations nominated Local Honorees, whose applications were advanced for state-level judging. In addition to granting President’s Volunteer Service Awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards selected State Honorees, Distinguished Finalists and Certificate of Excellence recipients. Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.