The Buzz Corner at Riverview Elementary, Wautoma

This week Buzz caught up with Riverview’s Third Grade Math Club. Members work with coaches two times a week to practice their critical thinking skills and solving math problems. This week the Math Club participated in their first meet of the Continental Math League. Pictured in back are: Instructional Coach, Christine Backey, Korbin Davis, Kaden Weir, Lucian Hottenstine, Lydia Neumann, Aaden Wagner, and Instructional Coach Julie Berger. Middle: Ella Rogall, Visara Raatz, Olive Kirwan, Lesli Flores, Mason Odegard, and Michael Torres. Front: Annalee Jarvis and Amara Schumacher. Not Pictured: Taylor Klieforth.