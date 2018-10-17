The Buzz Corner at Riverview Elementary, Wautoma

This week Buzz visited Mrs. Erin Walbrun’s third grade classroom at Riverview Elementary School. There he found the students studying the scientific method through a candy corn experiment. The kids made hypotheses, but were very surprised by their results. Pictured are (back to front) Vinciano LaPorte, Carlos Cavazos, Michael Torres, Carson Rose, Amy Chamberlin, Kaden Weir, Faith Bender, Jasmine Martinez, Korbin Davis, Damien Dominic-Goodwin, Mason Odegard, Idalid Ambrosio, Alejandra Caballero, Perla Paredes, Acelynn Boyce, Elizabeth Bertzyk, Anahi Caballero, Lizett Trinidad, Ella Rogall.