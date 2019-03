Buzz took part in National Breakfast Week at Riverview Elementary School. Here he is with 3rd grader, Allison Quist and 2nd grader, Tomy Gumz. Allison and Tomy ate school breakfast daily and each won a gift card. Many of the students took part in fun dress-up days, as well as trying yummy new breakfast food choices. Breakfast is free for all district students regardless of income.