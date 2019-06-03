The Buzz Corner at Riverview Elementary, Wautoma

It was an exciting week for Buzz and the students of Riverview Elementary. As part of the Read Across America celebration, they were able to video chat with the author of the Zoey and Sassafras series, Asia Citro. All the students at Riverview read the first book of the series with their teachers. Students then submitted questions they wished to ask the Ms. Citro during the chat. Pictured are the students who were chosen to ask their questions, along with Ms. Roberts-Bray, Riverview’s Library Media Specialist who planned the memorable event. Back row: Jenaveve Albo, Skylee Chinawong, Ella Rogall, Taylor Klieforth, Maya Vasquez, Ms. Roberts-Bray. Middle row: Stella Souder, Riley Strafford, Sawyer DeMars. Front row: Connor Bielmeier, Bria Klimke, and Oliver SanFillippo.