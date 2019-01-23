Applications for Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation, Inc. Scholarship Program available

The Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation, Inc. Scholarship Program is now open. To be eligible, applicants must fall under the following categories:

•Be a current post-secondary undergraduate or high school graduate. Can-didates must have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate. Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.

•Plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in a part-time or full-time undergraduate student at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire 2019-2020 academic year.

•Be a student who graduated from Wautoma High School.

Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college or are currently enrolled in college.

The application postmark deadline is April 15, 2019. Applications are only available at: https://sms.scholarshipamerica.org/bryantfoundation.

The program is ad-ministered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance, and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

Please call Scholarship America with any questions or concerns at 507-931-1682.