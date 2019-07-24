Anjuli (Jewel) Mucklin hired as new Riverview Elementary School Principal

During the July 22 Wautoma Area School District Board of Education meeting, the Board approved a list of new employees, one being the employment of Anjuli (Jewel) Mucklin as the new Riverview Elementary School Principal. Currently, Mucklin is under contract at a school in Crandon, but she plans to move her family closer to this area and work in the district.

The following people were approved for employment: Brent Malnory as a bus driver, Joann Miller as High School counselor, Jessica Nemecek as Kindergarten teacher, and Tynae Phillips as an English teacher. At this time, all teaching positions in the district have been filled.

The retirement of Susan Lund as Program Support Assistant was approved.

The next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:15 p.m. in the Wautoma High School Library.