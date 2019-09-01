Almond-Bancroft teacher selected to study World War I in Europe

Eighteen educators from across America have been selected to participate in Memorializing the Fallen—a teacher professional devel-opment program from national history day®. One of the teachers selected amongst the 334 applicants was Almond-Bancroft Social Studies teacher Joseph Nowinski.

Sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library, the program takes educators on the journey of a lifetime to rediscover the history of World War I and invigorate its teaching in America’s classrooms.

Throughout the program, Nowinski will attend virtual lectures, participate in discussions, and research a service member who never returned home. The academic portion of the program will be led by Dr. Christopher Hamner, an Associate Professor at George Mason University, and Dr. Kate Clarke Lemay, a Historian with Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

In June 2019, Nowinski will venture to Europe where he will walk in the footsteps of history, making stops at Somme American Cemetery, St. Mihiel American Ce-metery, Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, Suresnes American Cemetery, Aisne-Marne American cemetery, and battle sites and monuments at Belleau Wood, Verdun, and Meuse Argonne. On the final day of the program, Nowinski will attend the 100th anniversary of the signing of the treaty of Versailles at the Palace of Versailles. This highly competitive program pays for travel to these locations as well as lodging, meals, books, and more.

All of these activities support the development of the final products the teachers create: a lesson plan and a Silent Hero® profile. The teachers are developing in-depth lesson plans to focus on the legacy of the conflict. Both the lesson plan and the fallen hero profile will be released during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The goal for the Memorializing the Fallen program is to reinvigorate the teaching and learning of World War I in classrooms as the world marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.