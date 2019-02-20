Almond-Bancroft launches fundraiser for disc golf course at school forest

During the 2018-2019 school year, a group of Almond-Bancroft interested teachers and students came together to develop a plan for the school forest on Cty. Rd. J. (see map 1). Ever since the late 70s, after Russel and Alma Phillips donated almost 70 acres to the school district, the school forest was used for planting and harvesting pine trees. That tradition will continue, but there’s a need in this area for us to turn portions of the land into a place that can be used for educational and recreational activities for the school, the community, and the surrounding areas.

Tom Collins, Steven Swan, Brenda Ramczyk, Joe Nowinski, Mary Nowinski, Peg Doede, Emily Rouse, Jeff Rykal, Randy Schukar (who developed disc golf courses such as Standing Rocks and Yulga), and Alex Tews (semi-professional disc golfer)...plan to install an 18-hole disc golf course that fits the skill levels of a beginner, yet it will also challenge a seasoned veteran with the way the course is planned. This is an opportunity for people in this area to play a sport and enjoy the outdoors no matter what age you are. If you can throw a frisbee or golf disc, you are on your way for some fun and fresh air.

The proposed disc golf course (see map 2) is planned in a way that respects the nature of the school forest. When Randy Shukar and his crew walked the land, they saw the natural gaps in the forest and planned the course with a mindset of minimal cutting. There are dead and dying trees, as well as very skinny trees that provide natural fairways for the disc golf course. Aside from planning the location of each hole, also known as baskets, there’s quite a bit more to do. There are tees to install, signs to purchase and hang up, garbage pickups to plan, design and consultation meetings to put together, and everything needs to be implemented in a timely manner. All of this takes time and money.

The total estimated cost of the School Forest Project is $13,800. There is also need volunteers and people who have an interest in doing good things for the community, and most important...people who want to make history in our area. Soon, a fundraiser will begin and there’s an opportunity to donate money at different levels. We plan to set donation tiers similar to the following:

• Tier 1 [Par] A $50 donation - Your name will appear on the donors board.

• Tier 2 [Putter] A $100 donation - Your name will appear on the donations board and you’ll receive a custom-stamped AB disc golf putter.

• Tier 3 [Mid-Range] A $200 donation - You’ll also receive the Tier 1 and 2 level goodies. Plus, you’ll get an Almond-Bancroft Disc Golf t-shirt.

• Tier 4 [Driver] A $375 donation - Your name will appear on the donors board, and you can choose either a putter disc or a t-shirt. Plus, you’ll have a dedicated “Leopold Bench” set on the course.

• Tier 5 [Hole in 1] A $500 donation - Your name will appear on the donations board, and you can have either a putter or a t-shirt. Plus, you will be the sponsor of a disc golf basket.

If all goes well and funding is secured by the end of the school year, the School Forest Project will begin work in the summer. With enough volunteers and sweat equity it is possible to complete the project before the first day of school. The ultimate goal is to have a place for educational and recreational activities for all ages including Senior citizens.

The committee wants people from the local and surrounding areas to find the school forest as a place they can appreciate and plan for continued visits. The School Forest Project is a way to make a positive impact on the community and make a mark on history.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact Tom Collins at tcollins@abschools.k12.wi.us or 715-366-2941 Ext. 412.

For more information on the sport of disc golf, take a look at https://www.pdga.com/.