Pictured are some of the raffle winners from the 4K Art Show that was held at Dairy Queen, Wautoma, on March 12. The 4K Art Show staff appreciated Adam Rigden and his staff for supporting the 4K/EC program. Adam also sponsored the Art Show and provided the door prizes. Pictured are Thomas Albo, Daphnee Hedrick, Sophia Rodriguez, Peyton Jahnke, and Mikey Rooney Jr. Not pictured is Colvin Diedrick.