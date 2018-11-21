2018 Badger Girl/Boy State recipients visit Post 343

The American Legion Post and Auxiliary #343 (Hancock/Coloma/Plainfield) listened to the 2018 Badger Girl State and Badger Boy State recipients share their experiences in the month of June. Pictured are Kenze Reilley, Makayla Flyte, Brad Femal, Brad Truehl, Krissy Wilkens, and Alyssa Buechner. All enjoyed their four day time at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Ripon with a great learning experience. The Post had a meal catered at the Hancock Community Center on Nov. 14.