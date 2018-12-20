Wild Rose Choir sings The Carol of the Bells

The Carol of the Bells was sung by the Wild Rose High School Choir during a concert held Dec. 10, with Michael Etzwiler directing. Pictured are: Kimberly O’Neill, Mackenzie Vander Werff-Stoll, Chloe Rajkowski, Maddy Babino, Eden Kapral, Aliah Rose Soerens, Lexi Parker, Brook Rait, Nina Skweres, Max Maynard, Ian Christie, Diego Fortuno, Cadence Butzin, Alainna Harley-Little, Madaline Moderson, Lauren Hayes, Abi Messer, Kaydee Kamkes, Abby Haese, Star Dalle Ave, Andreanna McElroy, Nathan Moderson, Dillon Cummings, and Greg Ida.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.