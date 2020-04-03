Westfield Middle School band members participate in South Central District Festival

Members of the Westfield Area Middle School Band performed at the South Central Conference District Solo and Ensemble Festival on Feb. 29 in Mauston.

Robby Moody received a first rating on a Class B trombone solo, and Morgan Ellis received a second rating on a Class B tenor saxophone solo.

The following student ensemble groups received second ratings in Class B: Sam Stolpa and Andy Anderson (sax duet), Mayghan Kemnitz and Lara Mitchell (clarinet duet), Brooke Haefner and Grace Peebles (snare duet), and Robbie Moody and Ben Sigourney (trombone duet).

The following soloists received first ratings in Class C: Natalie Grant (alto sax and piano), Mike Eggleston (clarinet), and Ben Sigourney (trombone); Nick Doucette (tuba) received a second rating.

The following student ensemble groups received first ratings in Class C: Natalie Grant and Haddie Showen (sax duet), Hannah Lietz, Bella Albright, and Kaylee Kind (clarinet trio), and Karter Marchand, Cody Bruchs, and Nolan Thoren (trumpet trio).

The following student ensemble groups received second ratings in Class C: Zaysha Foster, Leah Coenen, and Aivah Bailey (flute), Kate Lantaca, Haile Barrera, and Natalie Frank (flute), Alyssa Rich, Katrina Mueller, Alexia Kutina, and Shiloh Kilkelly (clarinet), and Stephan Foster, Kaylie Winger, and Isaiah Anason (snare).

The middle school jazz ensemble received a first rating in Class C.