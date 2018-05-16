Westfield High School Musicians receive awards at State Solo and Ensemble

Westfield High School musicians performed at State Solo and Ensemble in Oshkosh on Saturday April 28. Soloists receiving first ratings include: Kaytlan Huff, Mirra Vogel, Nate Winkler, and Treyven Zinke. Kaytlan Huff, Mirra Vogel and Savanna Reichhoff received a first rating on their vocal trio as well. Second ratings included: Savanna Reichhoff on a solo and Savanna and Kaytlan on a duet. The men’s ensemble consisting of Brady Mazzuca, Logan Baumann (injured and unable to perform), Soslan Temanson, Mason Rudolph, Sam Blazich, Daniel Petersen, Treyven Zinke, Alex Meiller, Cyrus Young-McLeod, Jayce Graveling, Josh Koloske, Noah Sackett, Zach Wacholtz, and Nate Winkler received a second rating.