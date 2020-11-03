Westfield Area Band department performs for crowd

The Westfield Area Middle and High School Band Department performed for the public on March 2. The high school marching band presented the music that they will be playing at Disney World and Universal Studios during spring break, which included Robert W. Smith’s “Excelsior,” and several popular selections, such as “Shut Up and Dance,” “Bad Romance,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “Pressure,” “High Hopes,” and “All-Star.”

The sixth grade band demonstrated their musical progress by performing three formal concert selections: “Command March” by Mitchell Bender, an arrangement of “Procession” from Handel’s Water Music, and “Rockarama” by Jim Duff, featuring Eli Olson on drum set.

The middle school jazz ensemble performed two selections: the swing standard “In a Mellow Tone” by Duke Ellington, and the Latin-rock “Que Pasa Kielbasa?” by Wisconsin-native Fred Sturm.

The middle school con-cert band performed four selections: “Fantasy on a Theme of Imagination” and “Forever...” by Brian Balmages, “All Ye Young Sailors” by Wisconsin-native Pierre LaPlante, and Night Journey by Chris Bernotas.

The middle school and sixth grade bands will perform again on Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.