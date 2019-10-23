Wautoma High School prepares for Footloose Musical, Oct. 31-Nov. 2

It’s time to break out your dancing shoes, because the Wautoma High School is putting on their production of Footloose the Musical.

This year, Wautoma High School will be featuring the musical Footloose on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. Students are already hard at work putting together the set and getting their lines and choreography correct.

For those of you that aren’t familiar with the 1984 Footloose film featuring Kevin Bacon or the revamped 2011 version, here is what you need to know:

The outgoing, troublemaker, Ren McCormack, moved from Chicago, IL, to the rural town of Bomont, where he soon discovers that dancing has been banned due to a car crash that killed four people years prior. Struggling with finding his place in Bomont, Ren strives to change the way the town council perceives dancing, as he believes it is not a crime. Along the way, he meets Ariel Moore, the rebellious teenage daughter of Reverend Moore and the girlfriend of Chuck Cranston.

Ren also meets Willard Hewitt, a loyal country boy who he suddenly becomes comfortable enough to propose the idea of a senior prom by the end of the year. Not only does Ren have to fight to change the mind of Reverend Moore, but his classmates and the entire town council before the time comes.

Throughout the show, Ren finds himself in many situations that could have been avoided if he had kept his mouth shut, but he was destined to leave his legacy on the rural town of Bomont.

This is an exceptional cast that has worked hard every day. The cast includes: Greg Hammel (Ren), Jack Borkowicz (Reverend Moore), Dinah Schmidt (Ariel), Falyn Krempp (Vi), Evan Gruszka (Willard), Haley Schmidt (Ethel), Braeden Evert (Chuck), Nina Skweres (Rusty), Sarenna Sueoka (Urleen), and Sydnee Dehling (Wendy-Jo).

Tickets will be available at the door, but seats are limited. Stop by the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center, located at 514 S. Cambridge Street, Wautoma, to purchase your tickets in advance. The box office is staffed every Tuesday and two weeks prior to each show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday thru Friday.