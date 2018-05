Female barbershop singers Dinah Schmidt, Sarenna Sueoka, Sydney Dehling, and Thalia Loa entertained the crowd with “Orange Colored Sky,” by Milton DeLugg and Willie Stein, during the Wautoma High School Choir Pops Concert on Thursday, May 17. The concert was held at the McComb-Bruchs Performinig Arts Center.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.