Wautoma High School to perform The Addams Family, Nov. 1-3

Be prepared to laugh uncontrollably and be thoroughly entertained when you attend Wautoma High School’s musical comedy “The Addams Family” this November.

This play centers around Wednesday (Sarenna Sueoka) inviting her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, (Avery Mugerauer) and his parents over for dinner one evening. It is Wednesday’s hope that her family will be “normal” that night, but of course nothing ever goes as planned.

Josh Barker and Ann Fajfer are working together for the second year as Directors. It is their hope the audience will enjoy watching the musical comedy as much as they enjoyed watching it come to life with the help of the magnificent set members and cast.

It was clear from rehearsals that the cast is one that is dedicated to their task, but they also know how to have fun. The group would be laughing one moment and the next right back into character, ready to recite their lines. This year, the cast features: Trenton Immonen (Gomez); Chloë Gulbronson (Morticia); Sarenna Sueoka (Wednesday); Evan Gruszka (Uncle Fester); Elijah McLain (Mal Beineke); Julia Kapp (Alice Beineke); Avery Mugerauer (Lucas Beineke); Travis Immonen (Pugsley); Renee Margalski (Grandmama); and Andrew Hernandez (Lurch); as well as the WHS Jazz Ensemble as the pit orchestra.

If you are interested in attending this outstanding production and supporting the hardworking students and staff that made this possible, tickets are now on sale. You can pick them up at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center located on South Cambridge, Wautoma, or you can call 920-787-2189. Box Office Hours are Oct. 8-12 (Monday-Friday) 10 a.m.-2p.m.; Oct. 16 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Oct. 22-Nov. 2 (Monday-Friday) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nov. 3 Opens at 3 p.m.

The show will run Nov. 1 and 2 from 7-9 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 1-3 p.m.