Wautoma High School Concert Band member Kelsi Schmitz played her clarinet in “Sleigh Ride,” written by Leroy Anderson, during “A Winter Concert” at the McComb-Bruchs Performing Art Center in Wautoma on Dec. 17. The Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band, and Concert Band were under the direction of Kristin Albright.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.