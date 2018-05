Four of Plainfield’s Tri-County band students participated at State Solo & Ensemble at UWSP on Saturday, May 12. They included: (back row) Hope Brennenstuhl, Brianna Leibsle, (front row) Patrick Leibsle and David Femal. In addition, David Femal’s performance earned him an Exemplary Soloist Award nomination. The band director at Tri-County is Matt Miles.