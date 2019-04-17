Tri-County Band Concert to be held April 22

The Tri-County band program will present its spring concert on Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. in the gym at Tri-County High School, Plainfield. This program will feature the TC Jazz Band, 6th Grade Beginning Band, 7/8 Middle School Band, and 9-12 High School Band. Senior euphonium player David Femal (pictured) will be featured as a soloist, performing the third movement of Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto with the High School Band. In addition, the seniors performing in their final concert will be recognized for their years of dedication and service to the TC band program.