Parkside sixth grade band perform Demo Concert

Sixth graders at Parkside School, Wautoma, held a Demo Concert on Jan. 13. Their teacher Megan Stevens is the band teacher for the 37 students enrolled in sixth grade band. This is the first year students join band at school, so this is usually the first formal experience students have learning how to play an instrument. This concert was a demonstration of what they have learned the first half of this school year. It is impressive to see and hear the progress of the students. Their hard work definitely pays off. The school, students, students’ families, and community are extremely supportive of the strong music program in the Wautoma Area School District. The next concert, which will include sixth, seventh, and eighth grade band students, will be held on Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Parkside School. Pictured with Megan Stevens are Camila Anaya-Caltenco, Bailey Baltz, Valeria Barcenas Delgado, Lamareon Bell, Summer Boyce, Christofer Calderon, Mason Glodoski, Dana Godinez, Giselle Gomez, Elijah Graser, Evher Hernandez, Summer Hulsey, Ana Inda, Annilee Lehman, Jake Longsine, Courtney Maciaga, Collin Marinelle, Bethany McNeal, Lilly Reinert, Allie Rogers, Kaiden Rosin, Skyler Royston, Angel Salinas, Max Scharnhorst, Dexter Schumacher, Autumn Stern, Nya Taivalmaa, Ashley Tellez, Ethan Trinrud, Lincohn Troia, Joedyn Trott, Jase Vander Grinten, Lacey Vissers, and Joshua Wakeley.