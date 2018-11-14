Almond-Bancroft performs Caught in the Act, Nov. 10 & 11

Gracie (Annie Weiss) asks for everyone auditioning to come on stage during Almond-Bancroft’s play Caught in the Act, but she is overwhelmed as everyone starts talking over each other. Pictured are Page (Meghan Marchel), Helen (Makayla Perzinski), Jan (Angela Rogers), Sylvia (Melissa Perzinski), Lucas (Mickie Wiza), Chuck (Devon Miner), Myron (Ethan Heinz), Margorie (Ella Winn), Frankie (Matt Selenske), and Dena (Montana Thompson).

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.