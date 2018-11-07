Learn Aerobics for the brain at UW-Extension Lunch & Learn

UW-Extension’s will host their “Serving Up Knowledge” Lunch & Learn workshop about Aerobics for the Brain this July. Did you know that your body is healthiest when you’re active, and your brain works best when you keep it active and healthy? In this interactive class you’ll learn how you can stave off the effects of aging on the brain and find out what’s normal for forgetfulness. This workshop, taught by Mary Ann Schilling, Health & Well-Being Extension Educator, is on Wednesday, July 18 from noon to 1 pm in the Demonstration Room of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma. Parking is available on the corner of Elm Street and Scott Street. The Waushara County UW-Extension office is sponsoring a series of one hour workshops through the end of the year as part of the Lunch & Learn Series. The public is welcome to attend. Upcoming Lunch & Learn Classes will also be held in the Demonstration Room at the courthouse in Wautoma from noon to 1 pm. Future programs include: Food Preservation on Aug. 22, Essential Elements of Positive Youth Development on Sept. 19, and on Oct. 17 the workshop is titled, “Who Gets Grandpa’s Season Packer Tickets?” about how families discuss items that are not included in a will. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is needed. To register for this class, please call the Waushara County Extension office at 920-787-0416, by 4:30 pm on Friday, July 13. If you are interested in a box lunch prepared by the Department of Aging, please note that when you register. UW-Extension looks forward to seeing you at the class.