Wautoma students to participate in 15th Annual Art Show

Wautoma School District art teachers will host the 15th annual Art Show at the Wautoma High School, center gym, on Wednesday, May 8 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, May 9 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Many works of art from students of Riverview Elementary, Redgranite Elementary, Parkside Middle School and Wautoma High School will be on display. Students at Redgranite Elementary can be seen above displaying some of their artwork for the up-coming Wautoma School District Art Show. Pictured are Cameron McManis, Lucius Mondragon, Lily Lopez, Blake Wakeley, Cadence Lederhaus, Mariana Ceballos, and Serenity Houk.