Westfield/Montello Track & Field competes at Wautoma Invite

The Westfield/Montello Track & Field team competed against a variety of schools on March 28 at the Wautoma Invite.

Men’s Long Jump: Paiton Freeze, 13th place, 15-09.75; Kevin Dahlke, 17th place, 15-03.00; Micah Williams, 18th place, ND.

Women’s Long Jump: Claudia Johnston, 10th place, 13-04.50; Anna Shillinglaw, 11th place, 12-10.75; Salina Warren, 12th place, 11-11.25.

Men’s 4x75 Relay: 7th place, 42.30.

Men’s 4x100 Relay: Kevin Dahlke, Cade Winter-Procknow, Hunter Goodwin, and Zane Baker, 2nd place, 48.41.

Men’s 4x200 Relay: Micah Williams, Charlie Hadlock, Zane Baker, and Alex Meiller, 5th place, 1:43.42a

Women’s 4x200 Relay: Salina Warren, Anna Shillinglaw, Olivia Driscoll, and Claudia Johnston, 5th place, 2:09.31.

Men’s 4x400 Relay: Nathan Barganz, Hunter Abbott, Michael Winterland, and Zach Zehner, 7th place, 4:36.52.

Women’s 4x400 Relay: Salina Warren, Lily Wagner, Jade Morris, and Taylor Ellis, 6th place, 5:09.77.

Women’s 4x800 Relay: Taylor Ellis, Lily Wagner, Jade Morris, and Mikayla Flyte, 3rd place, 12:22.34.

Women’s 4x1200 Relay: 2nd place, 20.07.78.

Men’s SMR 1600m: Zach Zehner, Cade Winter-Procknow, Zach Zajda, and Nathan Barganz, 7th place, 5:00.82.

Women’s SMR 1600m: Claudia Johnston, Salina Warren, Anna Shillinglaw, and Mikayla Flyte, 3rd place, 5:07.89a

Men’s Shot Put: Zane Baker, 7th place, 34-11.00; Paiton Freeze, 20th place, 23-00.00; Jesse Ramsey. 21st place, 20-05.75.

Women’s Shot Put: Dashia Malnory, 13th place, 21-08.00; Mikayla Flyte, 14th place, 18-04.00; Mariah Powell, 15th place, 16-10.00.

Men’s Discus: Zane Baker, 6th place, 112-02; Hunter Thomas, 18th place, 64-11; Jesse Ramsey, 21st place, 34-02.

Women’s Discus: Dashia Malnory, 11th place, 59-07; Mariah Powell, 14th place, 46-02.50.

Men’s High Jump: Alex Meiller, 8th place, 5-00.00; Hunter Goodwin, NH; Micah Williams, NH.

Women’s High Jump: Anna Shillinglaw, 1st place, 4-08.00; Jade Morris, NH; Mariah Powell, NH.

Men’s Triple Jump: Alex Meiller, 15th place, 34-07.00; Charlie Hadlock, 18th place, 31-03.00; Hunter Goodwin, ND.

Women’s Triple Jump: Claudia Johnston, 3rd place, 30-10.75; Morgan Myhre, 7th place, 26-07.50; Olivia Driscoll, 8th place, 24-09.50.