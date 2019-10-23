Home

Westfield Pioneer Athletics announces 2019-20 Winter Sports starting dates

Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:28 Waushara1

Westfield Pioneer Athletics recently announced their 2019-20 Winter Sports dates.

Monday, Oct. 28: Middle School Boys Basketball; and High School Dance Team.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: All Winter Sports mandatory Parent/Athletic Meeting at. 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium

Monday, Nov. 11: High School Girls Basketball. Monday, Nov. 18: High School Boys Basketball; and High School Wrestling.

Monday, Jan. 6: Middle School Girls Basketball; and Middle School Wrestling.

