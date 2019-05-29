Westfield athletes named to South Central Conference Teams

The following Westfield Athletes have been named to the South Central All-Conference Teams: (front): Salina Warren - 2nd Team High Jump, Jade Morris - 2nd Team 4 X 800 Relay, Mikayla Flyte - 2nd Team 4 X 800 Relay, Taylor Ellis - 2nd Team 4 X 800 Relay, Trista Drew - 2nd Team Softball Designated Player, Hannah Hockerman - 1st Team Softball Pitcher and SCC Player of the Year; (back): Zane Baker - 2nd Team Discuss, Micah Williams - 2nd Team 200M Dash, Lily Wagner - 2nd Team 4 X 800 Relay, Tahya Reetz - 1st Team Softball Infielder, Taylor Bignell - 1st Team Softball Catcher, Camden Stampfl - 1st Team Baseball Infielder and 2nd Team Baseball Pitcher, Keaton Wasson 2nd Team Golf; (not pictured): Abbey Weishaar - 1st Team Softball Outfielder.