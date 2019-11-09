Wautoma/Wild Rose Lady Harriers win CamRock Invitational

On Sept. 5, the Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country Teams competed in the 19 school CamRock Cross Country Invitational, held in Cambridge.

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Girls team won the team championship with 78 points, edging out Madison Lafollette who scored 79 points. Other team scores were: Madison Edgewood 87, East Troy 90, Poynette 118, Madison East 170, Edgerton 176, Beloit Turner 211, Deerfield/Cambridge 219, Marshall 251, Pardeeville 300, Johnson Creek 331, Westfield 335, Rio/Fall River 385, with Clinton, Randolph, Big Foot, Madison Country Day, and University Lake having incomplete teams. Carley Burt led the Hornet/Wildcats with an 11th place finish out of 109 runners. Laney Havlovitz finished 12th, Madylyn Woyak 14th, MacKenzie Caves 18th, Delaney Salm 24th, Amber Babcock 35th, and Lyndsey Lippert 53rd.

The Junior Varsity girls were also victorious, scoring 37 points. The top runner for the Hornet/Wildcats was Teagan Reitz with a first place finish. Megan Miller placed third, Lily Erdman fourth, Jaidyn Knueppel tenth, Bailey Rheinheimer 17th, Rachael Strey 25th, Paige Olson 37th, Esther Brooks 54th, Layla Graser 60th, Dana Doherty 66th, Torrance Marquez 67th, Kinsey Reynolds 68th, Abby Peterman 77th, Ashley Zacharias 80th, Megan Kelly 90th, Nina Skweres 109th, and Falyn Krempp 114th.

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Boys finished third out of 18 schools. Team scores in the Boys Race were Madison East 54, Madison Edgewood 71, Wautoma 78, Deerfield/Cambridge 85, Poynette 149, Beloit Turner 178, East Troy 196, Edgerton 201, Clinton 231, Marshall 244, Pardeeville 296, Rio/Fall River 327, Big Foot 337, Randolph 395, with Westfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Country Day, University Lake having incomplete teams. Lance Erdman was the top Hornet/Wildcat finisher with a ninth place showing out of 104 runners. Kordell Woyak finished 12th, Aiden Doherty 16th, Ashton Schwartzman 18th, Caleb Williams 23rd, Creedon Abraham 34th, and Elijah Williams 53rd.

The Boys JV Team also placed third led by Matthew Kapral’s sixth place finish with Cavan Williams eighth, Garrik Kjentvet 19th, James Barbarich 20th, Joey Button 23rd, Andrew Skogstad 53rd, Wyatt McComb 56th, Ashton Abraham 94th, and Mason Heuer 106th.

The next action for the Hornet/Wildcat Harriers will be Thursday, Sept. 12th, at the Poynette Invitational.

