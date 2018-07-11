Wautoma youth soccer wins U14 championship

The Wautoma youth soccer program is saying good-bye to a great coach, Luke Esperes. Coach Luke has been in the program for the last 8 years. His teams have had many victories and for the past 2 years his U14 teams have won the championship. Pictured is Coach Luke and his winning team from this year. Back Row (Left to Right): Brandon Gomez, Evan Fredericks, Sam Kingston, Sam Berruecos Morales, Joey Momsen, Stone Hellman, Sebastian Esperes, Coach Luke, Bryan Torres, and Josh (Jorts) Konczal. Front Row (Left to Right): Jose Zuniga, JR., Alejandro Loa, Foster Skweres, Ben Miller, Alex Lehouillier, Kayva Kingston, Laura Babcock, Ethan Lauritzen, and Brayden Taivalmaa.