Wautoma Lady Hornets win against Wisconsin Dells, Oct. 8

The Wautoma Lady Hornets won against Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 8 during a volleyball matchup in 4 sets, 25-12, 25-15, 18-25, 25-23.

Leading scorers for the night were: Ace leader—Giselle Cervantes with 6 aces; Hitting Kill leader—Hattie Bray with 19 kills; Blocking Leaders—Mackenzie Thom, Hattie Bray, and Brianna Handel with 1 block each; Assist Leader—Harleigh Eagan with 30 assists; Dig Leader—Brenna Coron with 19 digs

The Lady Hornets are now 18-8 overall and 6-2 in their conference division.