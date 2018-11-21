Wautoma Hornets lose to Princeton/Green Lake

Wautoma Hornet Abby Martinez looks to her teammate to the side before passing to her during a Nov. 15 matchup against Princeton/Green Lake. Tiger Shark Lyla Bartol attempted to block Abby from making the pass, but it didn’t work. On Nov. 15, the Wautoma Hornets welcomed Princeton/Green Lake Tiger Sharks to their court for a Girls Basketball game matchup. While the Hornets had home-court advantage, they were defeated by the Tiger Sharks, 52-47.