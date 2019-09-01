Wautoma graduate wins Football Championship with North Dakota State University

2014 Wautoma High School graduate and football player, Bryce Bennot, recently won his fourth Division 1 FCS National Football Championship with North Dakota State University. North Dakota State defeated Eastern Washington 38-24 on Jan. 5 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. Bryce is a defensive back on the team. North Dakota State has won National Championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018, while Bryce played for them. During Bryce’s career, North Dakota State has accumulated a 69-6 record. Bryce recently graduated with a degree in Biology.