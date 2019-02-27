Ty Guden signs with Bemidji State University

Ty Guden was a three year Varsity Letter winner in football at Edgar High School under head coach Jerry Sinz. He finished his career second all-time at EHS with 358 tackles. He also helped EHS earn the 2016 WIAA State Championship and the 2018 WIAA State Championship Runner-Up. Ty was a two-time All-Marawood Conference First Team and two-time All-CWS First Team selection. Ty was selected as the 2019 Central Wisconsin Linebacker of the Year, and earned 2018 WFCA All-State Honorable Mention, WFCA First Team All-Region, and WFCA Academic All-State. He played in the 2019 WFCA Football All-Star Game, 2017 John Anderson award semi-finalist, and also lettered four years in Varsity Track and four years in Varsity Wrestling. Ty helped EHS to the 2016 & 2018 Track & Field Championship. Individually in wrestling, he earned fourth place at the Marawood Conference in 2016-17 and second place Marawood Conference in 2018-19 & 2017-18. Ty was born Oct. 6, 2000, the son of Shawn and Cari Guden and Grandson of Dave and Ann Wrysinski, Wautoma, and Terry and Joanne Guden, Berlin. He was named Marawood Conference Scholar Athlete from 2016-19. He is the Class of 2019 Valedictorian and carried a 4.0 GPA through high school. He’s a member of National Honor Society, served as Student Council President, and was a member of many other co-curricular activities. Pictured are (front): Drew Guden, Cari Guden, Ty Guden, Shawn Guden, and Makenna Guden; (back): David Wrysinski and Ann Wrysinski.