The Lady Penguins Varsity volleyball team lost in 4 sets to Almond-Bancroft on Sept. 18— 25-19, 25-27, 23-25, 21-25.

Erica Pronschinske had 9 kills and 9 digs. Haley Kramer had 6 assists and 12 digs, Alyssa Buechner had 13 digs, and Jera Lopez had 7 digs. Addison Schubert had 6 blocks.

The Lady Penguins move to 1-2 in conference and 8-18 on the season.