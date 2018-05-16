Jared Abbrederis is guest speaker at Wild Rose sports banquet

The annual Wild Rose sports banquet, held this year on May 9 at the Wild Rose Lions Building, welcomed Jared Abbrederis, former NFL player, as the evening’s guest speaker. The evening was organized to recognize senior athletes and their accomplishments in high school and provide them with advice for their futures through a guest speaker. Wild Rose Booster Club President Steve Yeska commenced the evening and introduced Jared Abbrederis as the guest speaker. Mr. Abbrederis was born in Wautoma, attended high school in Wautoma, and earned a college education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before finding a career in the NFL. At UW he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers, in 2014 he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, and later was a member of the Detroit Lions. While nearing the end of his fourth year in the NFL, Mr. Abbrederis and his wife Rachel created the Abbrederis S.O.W. Foundation, which has partnered with the Human Services Department of Waushara County and distributes money for needs in different communities around Waushara County and the surrounding areas. Now Mr. Abbrederis has acquired a real estate license and works for Thrivent Real Estate.

