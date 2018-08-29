Westfield Schools seeking nominations for the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame

The School District of Westfield is seeking nom-inations for the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame 2019 induction class. Last May, five more individuals were inducted into the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame 2018 induction class. 2018 Wall of Fame inductees included: Dr. Amanda (Miller) Eilers, Shirley Floeter, Jim Hamilton, Mary Mades, and Jerry Stampfl.

The primary purpose of the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame is to honor and recognize highly successful alumni and notable non-alumni community members who have worked for the betterment of Westfield Schools. The secondary purpose is to serve as an inspiration for today’s students as they prepare themselves for life outside of Westfield High School. It is the schools hope that the current students will strive to accomplish all he or she can to continue the tradition of excellence set by the members of the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame.

Individuals will be considered for inclusion into the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame by being nominated for this honor. If you are interested in nominating an individual for the Wall of Fame, please complete the Wall of Fame Nomination Form, which can be found on the School District of Westfield website. On the top of the district homepage, click on the “District” tab. Once you click on the tab, you will see “Wall of Fame” in the yellow box on the left-hand side of the page. After clicking you will see “Wall of Fame Nomination Form” in a purple box on the right-hand side of the page. Click on the “Wall of Fame Nomination Form” to complete the document. You can also visit the high school office to receive a hard copy of the nomination form, or email David Moody to request a copy. Completed nomination forms are due no later than December 21.

