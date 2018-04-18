Wild Rose Art & Design Team competes at Regional Competition

The Wild Rose High School’s Art & Design Team participated in the Central Wisconsin Regionals for the Visual Arts Classic, sponsored by the Wisconsin Art Education Association, on March 23 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Following the judging, six students, including Lizeth Barbosa, Kali Sipp, Aven Wagner, Georgia Robbert, Dakota Guist and Jessica Ramirez, advanced to the State Visual Arts competition at the University of Madison on April 13.

The following students placed at the competition: Kayla Seefeldt and Skyla Castner-Seifert took home second place, third place and honorable mentions in Art History; Kali Sipp, first place in Drawing; Georgia Robbert, first place in Drawing; Lizeth Barbosa, first place in Personal Adornment; Jessica Ramirez, two firsts in Painting; Aven Wagner, first and second in Painting; Dakota Guist, first and second in Ceramics; Kali Sipp, two seconds in Drawing; and Skyla Seifert, two seconds in Drawing.