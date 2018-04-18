Westfield and Montello Schools to host Business After Five on May 3

Westfield and Montello High Schools will host their first Business After Five event on May 3 at the Westfield Area High School.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the meal starting at 5:30 p.m. This event will consist of a free dinner prepared by the Family and Consumer Sciences Class from Montello High School.

Following the dinner, there will be a short program by the Career and Technical Education staff from both Westfield and Montello High Schools where they will discuss Academic and Career Planning, Youth Apprenticeship and School to Career curriculums.

If you have any questions, please email: christina.mitchell@westfield.pioneers.org or elogan@montelloschools.org.