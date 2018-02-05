Tri-County Art Show to be held May 16

Tri-County School District will be holding it’s annual 7th-12th grade art show, open to the public on Wednesday evening, May 16th from 4-6 p.m. The show will be located by the high school gym and will feature paintings, drawings, glass, fibers, jewelry, photography, ceramics and more! Student work from Jen Montgomery’s art classes will be featured and awards will be placed. 1st place high school award winners will receive a cash prize. If you would like to contribute to this prize money, the art department is selling hand thrown stoneware mugs with our Tri-County logo. Please contact jenmontgomery@tcpenguin.net if you would like to order yours. Each mug is dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe created for us specially from Montgomery Mugs, a local pottery company. The mugs are $17 each and profits go to the award winners. The talent and art that Tri-County students have made is outstanding, and we hope you take the time to see the awesome artwork created.