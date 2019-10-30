ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center renovations respond to a growing need

As cancer care grows nationwide, ThedaCare is enhancing access in a greater way throughout Northeast and Central Wisconsin. Six months into a year-long, region-wide renovation project, administrators say expansions and updates are on schedule.

“We are improving the patient experience through our infusion areas, exam rooms and overall space to stay on mission, delivering quality care, close to home,” said Anthony Phillips, MD, Medical Director of the Oncology Program at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton. “We want our patients at all our locations to know they are in a healing space from the moment they walk through our doors.”

ThedaCare also delivers highly skilled, compassionate attention with state-of-the-art technology at its other locations in Neenah, Berlin, New London, Oshkosh, Shawano, and Waupaca. A large portion of the renovations are occurring in Appleton and at the Neenah Cancer Center.

“We’re nearly doubling our infusion chairs in our private and semi-private areas at each of the Appleton and Neenah locations, as well as adding exam rooms and lab stations for blood draws,” said Donna Boehm, director of ThedaCare Cancer Care. “Our goal is to better, more comfortably accommodate our increase in patients.”

More than twice as many patients began seeking care at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in June 2018, following the acquisition of the nearby Fox Valley Hematology & Oncology (FVHO).

“At our Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, we had two infusion areas, one upstairs and one downstairs,” Dr. Phillips noted. “We are expanding the infusion center on the first floor and including chairs from the second-floor space. This will improve the coordination and cohesiveness of the healthcare team – the medical providers, nurses and pharmacists. We want to work as a team in one area, which will enhance the patient experience and the overall quality of care.”

The Berlin Cancer Center will see improved patient flow as its nurses’ station is moved closer to the infusion area. The New London, Oshkosh, Shawano and Waupaca locations will align improvements with the same look and feel as other ThedaCare facilities.

In addition to the FVHO merger last year, ThedaCare is keeping up with growth in the area of cancer care overall. An American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO) study predicts more aging, better-insured baby boomers and an increasing number of cancer survivors will lead to a demand for oncology services by 2025.

“We’re watching trends and anticipating patient needs,” Boehm said. “We want to continue to meet a high level of care.”

ThedaCare is the first and only medical facility in the Fox Cities to attain the designation National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). Renovations at the Regional Cancer Center in Appleton are set to be complete by the end of October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We listened to requests for more private infusion rooms,” Boehm said. “Most want their own TVs and space for family and friends to be with them during chemotherapy treatments, making it a more comfortable and private space for them.”

Boehm noted there will be an adjoining collaborative space for the healthcare team, so physicians and nurses are closer to patients during their infusion treatments. The collaborative area also will likely improve efficiencies.

“The new space will help to improve coordination of care,” said Boehm. “We want to provide the best care – from the diagnosis of cancer, through treatment and into survivorship. This is about putting our patients first.”

The renovation project is expected to be complete at all locations by Spring 2020.