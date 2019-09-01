ThedaCare-Neenah celebrates first baby born in 2019

ThedaCare is happy to announce the first baby born in their hospital system for the New Year.

Grayson James was born Jan. 1 at 1:01 a.m. at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah to proud parents, Dan and Sara. Baby Grayson weighed six pounds, four ounces, was 19.5 inches long, and is doing very well. The family said the baby’s special birthday adds to their wonderful birth story.

“Our team is thankful to be a part of Grayson’s birth,” said Kimberly Goodacre, Interim Manager of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah’s Family Birth Center. “This is a fabulous way to ring in 2019 and we enjoy starting the year with a happy moment for this family.”