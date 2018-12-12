ThedaCare Foundation-Berlin fights hunger in Waushara County

ThedaCare Foundation–Berlin recently awarded grant funding to the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program serving students in Waushara County.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program offers a safety net for economically disadvantaged elementary students in Waushara County by providing nutritious meals and snacks for students to eat during weekends and school breaks when they don’t have access to the school breakfast and lunch programs.

ThedaCare Foundation Chair, Brian Floeter, recognizes the program’s impact. He stated, “The Backpack Nutrition Program fights childhood hunger and helps keep children in our community healthy. We are happy to be part of this effort.”

Five to six non-perishable food items travel home in student’s backpacks each week. Students also receive coupons for milk, eggs, or bread redeemable at a local grocer. The program is currently serving more than 160 students and expects to serve more than 225 students during the current school year.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program is supported entirely by grants and donations from civic organizations, businesses, churches, fraternal organizations, office groups, sports teams, and individuals.

Vision 2020, a committee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. works with others in the community to reduce the impact of economic insecurity and build a community of opportunity. To learn more about the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program or donate, contact Jan Novak at 920-787-6600 or jan.novak@co.waushara.wi.us. To learn more about the ThedaCare Family of Foundations visit www.thedacare.org and click on the “Get Involved” link.